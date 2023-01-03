Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-49 [STATS&PHOTOS]
The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-49 at Mackenzie Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 3rd in Old Town.
The Coyotes jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town was led by Brendan Mahaney with 16 points, including 2 3-pointers. Emmitt Byther and Carson Ellis each had 11 points with Ellis knocking down 3 3-points. Braydon Brown, Renato Fernades and Gabe Gifford each had a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were 8-16 from the free throw line
MDI was led by Kadin Reed and Brandon Marsh each of whom had 14 points. Reed had 2 3-pointers and Marsh 1 3-pointer. Evan Ankrom drained 2 3's and Joey Wellman-Clouse had a 3-pointers. MDI was 5-8 from the free throw line.
MDI is now 3-3. The Trojans will play at Winslow on Saturday, January 7th at 4:30 p.m.
Old Town is now 5-2. The Coyotes will travel to Hermon on Thursday, January 5th to play the Hawks at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Boys
|10
|7
|14
|18
|49
|Old Town Boys
|20
|11
|21
|8
|60
Box Score
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Spencer Laurendau
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Kadin Reed
|14
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Cal Hodgdon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jay Haney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Marsh
|14
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Ethan Sosa
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Ankrom
|10
|2
|2
|-
|1
|Alex Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jarron Beikert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jameson Weir
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|49
|13
|6
|5
|8
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Braydon Brown
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Renato Fernandes
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Carson Ellis
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Josh Harvey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grayson Thibeault
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Aiden Gromm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabe Gifford
|9
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Emmitt Byther
|11
|5
|-
|1
|6
|Logan Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Matthew Brawn
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan Mahaney
|16
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Brady Paradis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|60
|14
|8
|8
|16
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.