Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-49 [STATS&PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-49 at Mackenzie Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 3rd in Old Town.

The Coyotes jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Brendan Mahaney with 16 points, including 2 3-pointers. Emmitt Byther and Carson Ellis each had 11 points with Ellis knocking down 3 3-points. Braydon Brown, Renato Fernades and Gabe Gifford each had a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were 8-16 from the free throw line

MDI was led by Kadin Reed and Brandon Marsh each of whom had 14 points. Reed had 2 3-pointers and Marsh 1 3-pointer. Evan Ankrom drained 2 3's and Joey Wellman-Clouse had a 3-pointers. MDI was 5-8 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 3-3. The Trojans will play at Winslow on Saturday, January 7th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is now 5-2. The Coyotes will travel to Hermon on Thursday, January 5th to play the Hawks at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 10 7 14 18 49 Old Town Boys 20 11 21 8 60

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 4 2 - - - Kadin Reed 14 3 2 2 2 Joey Wellman-Clouse 7 1 1 2 2 Cal Hodgdon 0 - - - - Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 14 5 1 1 3 Ethan Sosa 0 - - - - Evan Ankrom 10 2 2 - 1 Alex Gray 0 - - - - Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 13 6 5 8

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Braydon Brown 5 1 1 - - Renato Fernandes 3 - 1 - - Carson Ellis 11 1 3 - - Josh Harvey 0 - - - - Grayson Thibeault 5 2 - 1 2 Aiden Gromm 0 - - - - Gabe Gifford 9 1 1 4 4 Emmitt Byther 11 5 - 1 6 Logan Brown 0 - - - 2 Matthew Brawn 0 - - - - Brendan Mahaney 16 4 2 2 2 Brady Paradis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 14 8 8 16

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.