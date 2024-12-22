Old Town Girls, Brewer Boys Win Eastern Maine Indoor Track and Field Meet – Saturday December 21

The Old Town Girls Track and Field Team and the Brewer Boys Track and Field Team won the Eastern Maine Indoor Track and Field Meet on Saturday, December 21st at the UMaine Field House.

Girls Team Scores

1. Old Town - 99

2. Brewer - 81.50

3. MDI - 71.50

4. Presque Isle - 46

tied 5. Central and Hermon - 30

7. John Bapst - 22

8. Houlton - 20

9. PCHS - 17

10. Sumner

To see the individual Girls results click HERE

Boys Team Scores

Brewer - 120 Hermon 79.50 Old Town - 74 Central - 52 John Bapst - 43 Presque Isle - 25.50 Sumner - 13 MDI - 12

To see the individual Boys results click HERE

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE