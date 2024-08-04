Old Town-Orono Hangs on to Eliminate Hammond Lumber Eagles 6-5 in Junior Legion State Tournament

The Old Town-Orono Junior Legion Team led 6-0 at the end of the 3rd inning Sunday morning, August 4th. But the Hammond Lumber Eagles from Oakland scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. The then scored a run on a triple in the bottom of the 7th, to make the score 6-5. But with a runner at 3rd, Old Town-Orono was able to induce a groundout to win the game 6-5.

Calum Bryant started on the mound for the Twins. He went 2.1 innings, without allowing a hit or run, striking out 3 and walking 1. Jake McCannell pitched 2.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, although just 2 runs were earned. He struck out and walked 1. Ethan Closson pitched the final 2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 3 and walking 1 to earn the save.

Kason Bagley had 2 hits, reaching base 4 times, walking twice. Ethan Closson and Owen Wilson each singled.

For Hammond Lumber Parker Grant went 2.0 innings allowing 4 runs, all unearned. He gave up 2 hits and struck out and walked 3. Sean Achorn pitched the final 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, both earned. He struck out 7 and walked 6.

Michael Achorn had a double and triple driving in a run. Cavan Gooding had a double, driving in 2 runs. Sean Achorn and Kolby Bernier each had a single.

The Old Town-Orono Twins will take on the loser of the Trenton Acadians vs. Capital Area Jr. game on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. The Trenton-Capital Area Jr. game is scheduled to be played Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.