Old Town Run-Rules Ellsworth 13-0 in 5 Innings [PHOTOS]

University of Maine recruit Gabe Gifford homered to right field on the 3rd pitch of the game in the bottom of the 1st inning, and struck out 12 as the Old Town Coyotes run-ruled the Ellsworth Eagles 13-0 in 5 innings on Saturday morning, May 20th.

Gifford allowed just 1 hit, while walking 7 and striking out 12 for the shutout win.

Jackson Barry had the Eagle's lone hit.

Miles Palmer started on the mound for Ellsworth and went 1.1 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 9 runs, 7 of which were earned. He walked 6 and didn't strike out a batter. Thomas Jude retired the final 2 outs in the 2nd inning, allowing 2 unearned runs and walking 2. Dawson Curtis pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs and walking 1 and striking out 2.

Ellsworth committed 4 errors in the game.

Preston Vose, Brendan Mahaney, Matt Brawn, and James Dumond singled for the Coyotes.

Ellsworth is now 7-4. They host GSA on Wednesday, May 24th at 4:30 p.m.

OId Town is 10-2. They play at John Bapst on Monday, May 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

