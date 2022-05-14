Old Town Scores 3 in 9th Hands Bangor 1st Loss 7-4 Friday Night

The Old Town Coyotes scored 1 run in the top of the 7th inning to send the game into extra innings and then 3 runs in the top of the 9th to beat the Bangor Rams 7-4 Friday night at Mansfield Stadium, under the lights. It was Bangor's 1st loss of the season.

In the top of the 7th Gabe Gifford singled and scored on Peyton Vose's double to tie the score.

In the 9th, with 1 out Noah Thibodeau singled. Connor McCannell walked, putting runners at 1st and 2nd. Jackson Lizzotte was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brendan Mahaney walked, scoring Thibodeau and keeping the bases loaded. Alex McCcannell then grounded into a fielder's choice, but Bangor threw the ball away and 2 runs scored.

Wyatt Stevens started for Bangor on the mound. He went 4.2 innings, allowing 9 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Jonah Baudie pitched 1.1 innings and allowed 1 run on 1 hit, striking out 1 and walking 1. Matt Holmes was tagged with the loss. He went 2.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs. He struck out 5 but walked 4. Luke Missbrenner came on and got the last 2 outs.

Peyton Vose pitched 6 inning and allowed 6 hits, striking out 7 and walking 1. He allowed 4 runs. Jordan Craft pitched the last 3 innings allowing 1 hit, striking out 5 and walking 1 to pick up the win.

Ryan Howard had 2 of Bangor's 7 hits, going 2-2 with run batted in. He walked twice. Brayden Caron had a double and scored a run. Colton Trisch, Matt Holmes, Ben Caron and Luke Missbrenner singled for Bangor. Missbrenner drove in 2 runs.

For Old Town Gabe Gifford was 3-5, scoring 2 runs from the leadoff spot.Peyton Vose helped himself at the plate going 2-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs. Preston Vose, Noah Thibodeau and James Dumond each had 2 hits for the Coyotes. Jackson Lizzotte and Brendan Mahaney each had a single. The Coyotes banged out 13 hits on the night.

Bangor is now 8-1. They will play Brewer at Heddericg Field in Brewer under the lights on Monday, May 16th at 7 p.m.

Old Town improves to 3-5. They will play at home against Foxcroft Academy on Monday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger) - Note original story had Peyton Vose pitching a complete game. Corrected when we received the Old Town gamechanger stats. We regret the error