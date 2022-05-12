Old Town with 2-0 Shutout Win Over John Bapst

The Old Town Coyotes shutout the John Bapst Crusaders 2-0 at Husson University on Wednesday, May 11th.

Gabe Gifford threw a 4-hitter for the Coyotes. He struck out 11 and walked just 2.

Gifford helped himself at the plate. The senior, leading off was 3-4. Peyton Vose and Alex McCannell each had a single.

Allen Wheaton started on the mound for the Crusaders. He went 6 innings allowing 5 hits, striking out 13 and walking 3. Nick Chaffee pitched the 7th for John Bapst, striking out 2.

Aiden Dunn had 2 of the Crusader's 4 hits, including a triple. Wheaton had a single, as did Peter Schuck.

Old Town improves to 2-5. They play Bangor under the lights at Mansfield Stadium on Friday, May 13th at 7 p.m.

John Bapst lost for just the 2nd time and are now 7-2. They travel to Bar Harbor to play MDI on Friday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.