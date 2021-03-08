On To The America East Title Game … Again

1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 The UMaine women's basketball team reached the America East Championship game, with four tournament titles.

With a 20 point win Sunday against Albany in the America East Semifinals the Black Bears have matched their longest consecutive title game appearance stretch at six.

2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 (title game cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic), and now 2021.

This Friday at 5pm, the Black Bears will host Stony Brook, as Maine looks for their third straight America East Conference championship game.

Maine's head coach Amy Vachon joined The Morning Line to talk about it all, and how this streak impacts recruiting and how it impacts expectations. We recapped the game and looked ahead to Stony Brook, and we also discussed how what could have been an off-court distraction turned in to a teaching moment for UMaine.

Listen to it all again here.