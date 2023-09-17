Orono Girls’ and Boys’ Cross Country Teams Win Central Meet

The Orono Girls' and Boys' Cross Country Teams won the Cross Country Meet at Central on Friday, September 15th.

Orono's Ruth White and Owen Beane won their individual meets.

Competing were teams from Central, Orono, Old Town, Bangor Christian, Mattanawcook Academy and Schenck.

Girls Team Scores

Orono 24 Old Town 38 Mattanawcook Academy 60

Boys Team Scores

Orono 16 Bangor Christian 59 Central 62

Girls Individual Race Results

Event 1 Girls 2.83 Mile Run CC 1 Ruth White 12 Orono High School 16:27.09 1 2 Clara White 10 Orono High School 18:17.16 2 3 Maya Boyington 10 Orono High School 18:38.41 3 4 Lida Kanoti 11 Old Town Hig 19:37.45 4 5 Tilly Puleo 10 Orono High School 19:38.29 5 6 Alexis Wesley 11 Old Town Hig 20:49.01 6 7 Lily Heitmann 9 Old Town Hig 20:50.79 7 8 Esther Teasdale-Stinson 9 Mattanawcook 21:49.23 8 9 Isabelle Gerken 12 Mattanawcook 22:42.22 9 10 Elizabeth Preble 9 Old Town Hig 22:43.20 10 11 Chloe Henry 10 Old Town Hig 23:01.65 11 12 Angie Willette 11 Mattanawcook 23:44.04 12 13 Mo Tyne 12 Orono High School 24:40.82 13 14 Maddison Lewis 9 Bangor Christian 25:24.62 15 LeeLee LaMotte 10 Orono High School 26:16.78 14 16 Isabella Sutherland 11 Mattanawcook 26:40.86 15 17 Dalia Rivera 12 Central High School 26:53.65 18 Sierra Gerken 10 Mattanawcook 27:13.75 16 19 Annie Tuck 9 Bangor Christian 27:37.38 20 Julianna Hesseltine 12 Mattanawcook 27:40.48 17 21 Chloe Willigar 12 Schenck High School 32:03.94 22 Ruby Bean 9 Orono High School 32:31.71 18

Boys Individual Race Results

Event 2 Boys 2.83 Mile Run CC 1 Owen Beane 11 Orono High School 15:31.13 1 2 Ben Arsenault 11 Orono High School 15:45.63 2 3 Camden Brown 11 Orono High School 16:28.31 3 4 William Francis 11 Old Town Hig 16:59.69 5 Zane Roggenbuck 12 Orono High School 17:17.76 4 6 Logan Jackson 12 Central High School 17:35.26 5 7 Andrew Barrett 10 Orono High School 17:42.40 6 8 Noah Schneider 10 Orono High School 17:59.02 7 9 Jude Keezer 8 Bangor Christian 18:25.48 8 10 Kodiak Gerken 11 Mattanawcook 18:37.34 11 William Stoner 11 Orono High School 19:00.34 9 12 Chris Bisson 10 Orono High School 19:43.56 13 Ezra Wildrick 12 Bangor Christian 19:48.33 10 14 Roman Cassidy 11 Bangor Christian 19:56.19 11 15 Ethan Ladd 12 Central High School 20:03.63 12 16 Nolan Ainsworth 11 Central High School 20:34.23 13 17 Levi Craven 10 Bangor Christian 20:38.70 14 18 Julian Winters 10 Orono High School 21:36.53 19 Gavin McReavy 9 Mattanawcook 21:39.43 20 Jayden Runnells 10 Central High School 22:00.08 15 21 Jeremiah Dorr 9 Bangor Christian 22:01.52 16 22 Griffin Henderson 10 Old Town Hig 22:05.80 23 Gordon Robinson 11 Central High School 22:40.42 17 24 Gabe McIntosh 11 Orono High School 22:58.17 25 Noah McNeal 12 Schenck High School 22:58.66 26 Alan Dickson-Smith 9 Orono High School 23:08.20 27 William McClung 9 Bangor Christian 24:11.79 18 28 Teddy Dickson-Smith 12 Orono High School 24:46.73 -- Connor Ladd 10 Central High School DNF

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 11 - 16 HERE by Sunday, September 17th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 18 - 21 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, September 22nd. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com