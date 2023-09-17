Orono Girls&#8217; and Boys&#8217; Cross Country Teams Win Central Meet

Orono Girls’ and Boys’ Cross Country Teams Win Central Meet

The Orono Girls' and Boys' Cross Country Teams won the Cross Country Meet at Central on Friday, September 15th.

Orono's Ruth White and Owen Beane won their individual meets.

Competing were teams from Central, Orono, Old Town, Bangor Christian, Mattanawcook Academy and Schenck.

Girls Team Scores

  1. Orono 24
  2. Old Town 38
  3. Mattanawcook Academy 60

Boys Team Scores

  1. Orono 16
  2. Bangor Christian 59
  3. Central 62

Girls Individual Race Results

 Event 1  Girls 2.83 Mile Run CC

  1 Ruth White                12 Orono High School     16:27.09    1
  2 Clara White               10 Orono High School     18:17.16    2
  3 Maya Boyington            10 Orono High School     18:38.41    3
  4 Lida Kanoti               11 Old Town Hig          19:37.45    4
  5 Tilly Puleo               10 Orono High School     19:38.29    5
  6 Alexis Wesley             11 Old Town Hig          20:49.01    6
  7 Lily Heitmann              9 Old Town Hig          20:50.79    7
  8 Esther Teasdale-Stinson    9 Mattanawcook          21:49.23    8
  9 Isabelle Gerken           12 Mattanawcook          22:42.22    9
 10 Elizabeth Preble           9 Old Town Hig          22:43.20   10
 11 Chloe Henry               10 Old Town Hig          23:01.65   11
 12 Angie Willette            11 Mattanawcook          23:44.04   12
 13 Mo Tyne                   12 Orono High School     24:40.82   13
 14 Maddison Lewis             9 Bangor Christian      25:24.62
 15 LeeLee LaMotte            10 Orono High School     26:16.78   14
 16 Isabella Sutherland       11 Mattanawcook          26:40.86   15
 17 Dalia Rivera              12 Central High School   26:53.65
 18 Sierra Gerken             10 Mattanawcook          27:13.75   16
 19 Annie Tuck                 9 Bangor Christian      27:37.38
 20 Julianna Hesseltine       12 Mattanawcook          27:40.48   17
 21 Chloe Willigar            12 Schenck High School   32:03.94
 22 Ruby Bean                  9 Orono High School     32:31.71   18

Boys Individual Race Results

  Event 2  Boys 2.83 Mile Run CC

  1 Owen Beane                11 Orono High School     15:31.13    1
  2 Ben Arsenault             11 Orono High School     15:45.63    2
  3 Camden Brown              11 Orono High School     16:28.31    3
  4 William Francis           11 Old Town Hig          16:59.69
  5 Zane Roggenbuck           12 Orono High School     17:17.76    4
  6 Logan Jackson             12 Central High School   17:35.26    5
  7 Andrew Barrett            10 Orono High School     17:42.40    6
  8 Noah Schneider            10 Orono High School     17:59.02    7
  9 Jude Keezer                8 Bangor Christian      18:25.48    8
 10 Kodiak Gerken             11 Mattanawcook          18:37.34
 11 William Stoner            11 Orono High School     19:00.34    9
 12 Chris Bisson              10 Orono High School     19:43.56
 13 Ezra Wildrick             12 Bangor Christian      19:48.33   10
 14 Roman Cassidy             11 Bangor Christian      19:56.19   11
 15 Ethan Ladd                12 Central High School   20:03.63   12
 16 Nolan Ainsworth           11 Central High School   20:34.23   13
 17 Levi Craven               10 Bangor Christian      20:38.70   14
 18 Julian Winters            10 Orono High School     21:36.53
 19 Gavin McReavy              9 Mattanawcook          21:39.43
 20 Jayden Runnells           10 Central High School   22:00.08   15
 21 Jeremiah Dorr              9 Bangor Christian      22:01.52   16
 22 Griffin Henderson         10 Old Town Hig          22:05.80
 23 Gordon Robinson           11 Central High School   22:40.42   17
 24 Gabe McIntosh             11 Orono High School     22:58.17
 25 Noah McNeal               12 Schenck High School   22:58.66
 26 Alan Dickson-Smith         9 Orono High School     23:08.20
 27 William McClung            9 Bangor Christian      24:11.79   18
 28 Teddy Dickson-Smith       12 Orono High School     24:46.73
 -- Connor Ladd               10 Central High School        DNF
