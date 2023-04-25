Orono Scores 2 in Bottom of 6th and Tops Mattanawcook Academy 4-2

The Orono Red Riots scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning and beat the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx, 4-2 in Orono on Tuesday, April 25th.

Ellis Spaulding threw a complete game for the Red Riots, going 7 innings and allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 12 and walked 5.

James Trott started on the mound for the Lynx, and went 3.2 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5 and walking 3. Brayden Irish took the loss, pitching the final 2.1 innings. He allowed 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out and walking 3.

Spaulding helped himself at the plate going 2-2 with a double and driving in 2 runs. Caden Gray, Kase Walston, and Noah Schiff each singled for Orono. Caden Gray and Andrew Barrett each had a stolen base.

Mattanawcook Academy had 4 hits, 3 of which were doubles. Avery Jordan, Griffin House and Isaac Hainer each doubled for the Lynx. Bradley Dill had a single. Hainer had a stolen base.

The win was Orono's 1st of the year. They're now 1-2 and will host the Central Red Devils on Thursday, April 27th at 4:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy's loss was their 1st of the year and they're now 2-1. They play at Lee Academy against the Pandas on Thursday, April 27th at 4:30 p.m.

