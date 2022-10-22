Orono Wins Class C Girls Northern Maine Cross Country Title as White Wins Race

The Orono Girls Cross Country Team are the Northern Maine Class C Champions winning the meet held at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. Junior phenom Ruth White won the individual title with a time of 17:51.42.

The following Teams advanced to the Class C State Race to be held Saturday, October 29th at Twin Brooks in Cumberland

Orono 29 Houlton 51 GSA 90 Ft. Kent 123 MCI 138

The Top 10 individual times were

Event 5 Girls 5k Run CC Class C 1 Ruth White 11 Orono High School 17:51.42 1 2 Teanne Ewings 10 Houlton/GHCA 19:01.90 2 3 Thea Crowley 12 George Stevens 19:14.85 3 4 Maya Boyington 9 Orono High School 20:02.54 4 5 Natalie Johnson 10 Houlton/GHCA 20:32.30 5 6 Addison Verrill 11 Maine Central 21:06.92 6 7 Megan Gerbi 12 Orono High School 21:14.09 7 8 Clara White 9 Orono High School 21:17.65 8 9 Ellie Brooks 12 Orono High School 21:50.56 9 10 Katherine Kohtala 12 Orono High School 21:54.17 10

To see all the results click HERE