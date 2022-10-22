Orono Wins Class C Girls Northern Maine Cross Country Title as White Wins Race
The Orono Girls Cross Country Team are the Northern Maine Class C Champions winning the meet held at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. Junior phenom Ruth White won the individual title with a time of 17:51.42.
The following Teams advanced to the Class C State Race to be held Saturday, October 29th at Twin Brooks in Cumberland
- Orono 29
- Houlton 51
- GSA 90
- Ft. Kent 123
- MCI 138
The Top 10 individual times were
Event 5 Girls 5k Run CC Class C 1 Ruth White 11 Orono High School 17:51.42 1 2 Teanne Ewings 10 Houlton/GHCA 19:01.90 2 3 Thea Crowley 12 George Stevens 19:14.85 3 4 Maya Boyington 9 Orono High School 20:02.54 4 5 Natalie Johnson 10 Houlton/GHCA 20:32.30 5 6 Addison Verrill 11 Maine Central 21:06.92 6 7 Megan Gerbi 12 Orono High School 21:14.09 7 8 Clara White 9 Orono High School 21:17.65 8 9 Ellie Brooks 12 Orono High School 21:50.56 9 10 Katherine Kohtala 12 Orono High School 21:54.17 10
To see all the results click HERE