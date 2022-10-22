Orono Wins Class C Girls Northern Maine Cross Country Title as White Wins Race

The Orono Girls Cross Country Team are the Northern Maine Class C Champions winning the meet held at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. Junior phenom Ruth White won the individual title with a time of 17:51.42.

The following Teams advanced to the Class C State Race to be held Saturday, October 29th at Twin Brooks in Cumberland

  1. Orono 29
  2. Houlton 51
  3. GSA 90
  4. Ft. Kent 123
  5. MCI 138

The Top 10 individual times were

  Event 5  Girls 5k Run CC Class C

  1 Ruth White                11 Orono High School     17:51.42    1
  2 Teanne Ewings             10 Houlton/GHCA          19:01.90    2
  3 Thea Crowley              12 George Stevens        19:14.85    3
  4 Maya Boyington             9 Orono High School     20:02.54    4
  5 Natalie Johnson           10 Houlton/GHCA          20:32.30    5
  6 Addison Verrill           11 Maine Central         21:06.92    6
  7 Megan Gerbi               12 Orono High School     21:14.09    7
  8 Clara White                9 Orono High School     21:17.65    8
  9 Ellie Brooks              12 Orono High School     21:50.56    9
 10 Katherine Kohtala         12 Orono High School     21:54.17   10

