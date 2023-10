The fastest female runner in the State of Maine, Orono High School's Ruth White has committed to attend Division 1 Boise State next year.

The 2-Time Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and 2-Time Girls Indoor Track Runner of the Year made the announcement on Thursday, October 12th.

Boise State competes in the Mountain West Conference.

Ruth will be competing in the PVC Championships this Saturday at Ellsworth.