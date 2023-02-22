Orono’s White Sisters Finish 1st and 2nd in Class C Classic Skiing Championship

Last we saw Ruth White, she was winning the Maine State Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the 2nd year in a row, and competing in the 43rd National Cross Country Championship. Flash forward to Wednesday, February 22nd, and Ruth has won the Class C Classic Skiing Championship at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center in Fort Kent!

Ruth won the race with a time of 18.51.4 and her sister Clara finished 2nd with a time of 20.18.6 in Fort Kent,