Oxford Hills Opens Season with No-Hitter Against Brunswick Winning 13-0

y. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the mercy-rule.

Morse threw a no-hitter, striking out 13, while walking 3. At the plate she went 4-4 driving in 4 runs. She ended the day with 2 doubles, a triple and single.

Cameron Mayhan was 3-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Aly Day was 2-3 with a double and drove in a run.

The Vikings banged out 14 hits.

Oxford Hills, 1-0 will host Brewer on Thursday, April 24th at 11 a.m. Brunswick 0-2 will travel to Hampden Academy to play the Broncos on Friday, April 25th at 11 a.m.

You can vote for the 92.9 High School Athlete for Week 1 HERE. Voting is open through Thursday night, April 24th at 11:59 p.m. You may Vote Once Per Hour Until the Poll Closes.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.

