Poll: Are Pats better today than they were at end of last season?

It was business as usual for Bill Belichick during last week's NFL free agent frenzy. Bill sat back while other teams engaged in bidding wars for the top free agents on the market, before entering the fray once the dust settled to scoop up his targets.

A week that began quietly for the Pats got rather busy rather quickly, coincidentally, once we here at The Drive no longer had shows last week due to The Ticket's NCAA Tournament coverage. Here's a quick recap of what's transpired:

Free agents signed:

- WR Juju Smith-Schuster (3yr/$25mil, $16mil guaranteed)

- OT Riley Reiff (1yr/$5mil, $4.15mil guaranteed)

- OT Calvin Anderson (2yr/$7mil, $4mil guaranteed)

- TE Mike Gesicki (1yr/$4.5mil, $3.55mil guaranteed)

- Special teamer Chris Board (2yr/$6.7mil, $2.6mil guaranteed)

- RB James Robinson (2yr/$4.5mil, $1.25mil guaranteed)

Team free agents re-signed:

- CB Jonathan Jones (2yr/$19mil, $13mil guaranteed)

- S Jabrill Peppers (2yr/$9mil, $6mil guaranteed)

- Special teamer Joe Cardona (4yr/$6.3mil, $2.6mil guaranteed)

- LB Mack Wilson (1yr/$2.2mil, $575k guaranteed)

Exiting players:

- S Devin McCourty (retired)

- WR Jakobi Meyers (3yr/$33mil deal with Las Vegas)

- CB Jalen Mills (cut - saved roughly $5mil in cap space)

- P Jake Bailey (released)

In total, it's a lot of moves to shore up positional depth in all three phases while adding some intriguing playmakers to the offensive side of the football in Smith-Schuster, Gesicki and Robinson, a back who just two years ago rushed for 1000+ yards and had 49 receptions as a rookie.

Of course, the biggest additions of the offseason may have been on the coaching staff, with the hiring of an actual OC in Bill O'Brien and a real offensive line coach in Adrian Klemm. Not to mention the apparent departure of Matt Patricia from the staff and Joe Judge's reassignment to an unknown role.

For Pats fans, though, most of the off-season's perceived success or failure will revolve around how the team retools the offense as a whole. So, which group is better? The one New England ended 2022 with, or the unit they have today three months later?

2022:

RB - Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris

WR - Jakobi Meyers, DaVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton

TE - Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

2023:

RB - Rhamondre Stevenson, James Robinson

WR - Juju Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton

TE - Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki