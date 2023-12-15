Poll: Are you a fan of NFL football on Saturdays?

If last night's Thursday Night Football rout between two teams going nowhere fast left a bad taste in your mouth, fear not! There's more football right around the corner with the triple-header on the schedule tomorrow.

It's a late-season tradition in the NFL that makes its return each year around Christmastime. If you're like me, it's a treat. I am a full blown NFL junky. I'll take NFL games any day of the week the shield wants to toss them my way. Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, I could watch NFL football seven nights a week and never get sick, no matter how ill the product make look.

The lineup tomorrow looks like this:

- 1pm: (7-6) Minnesota @ Cincinnati (7-6)

- 4:30pm: (7-6) Pittsburgh @ Indianapolis (7-6)

- 8:15pm: (7-6) Denver @ Detroit (9-4)

Thanks to the wackiness of this season, all three games hold meaning, as 30 of the league's 32 teams began Week 15 still "alive" in the playoff race, while 24 teams are within one game of playoff positioning - which is the case for all six squads in action tomorrow.

So if you've been good and have your holiday shopping all set, tomorrow shapes up to be a perfect day to sit on the couch and watch an afternoon + evening of NFL action as an appetizer for Sunday's slate.