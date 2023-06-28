Poll: Has Bloom’s tenure been worthwhile for Red Sox?

Tonight is the halfway point of the 2023 regular season for the Boston Red Sox. And just as Las Vegas, myself and many Sox fans predicted coming into the season, Boston is sadly right where we all expected.

After last night's 10-1 drubbing by the Marlins, Boston is 40-40 and in their all too familiar spot of last place in the AL East.

This is Year 4 of the Chaim Bloom era. The Red Sox are 232-230 since he took charge and on pace for a third last place finish from the four seasons. But oh how they love to remind us they were two wins away from the World Series two years ago...

Bloom's guidance has turned the Sox into the very definition of a mediocre team at the Major League level, while the front office continues to sell the promise of a better future by telling us "you know what's coming."

We'll, unfortunately 'what's coming' is not an entirely new team worth of young talent. Boston had four prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline's most recent top 100 rankings earlier this week.

Marcelo Mayer is can't miss. He's the No. 5 prospect in the game. After that, Ceddane Rafaela checked in at No. 87, Nick Yorke was 91st and Miguel Bleis, a 19-year-old outfielder who is out for the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, checked in at No. 92.

There's the resume so far for Bloom. Two games over .500, likely three last place finishes in four years, one top notch prospect and a few others hanging out on the bottom end of the list.

Has it been worth 3 1/2 years of largely bad baseball at the MLB level?