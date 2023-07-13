Poll: Have the Celtics improved the squad this summer?

Two seasons ago, the Boston Celtics were two wins from an NBA title. Last season, they were four quarters away from the Finals. It's been the theme for the Celtics during this Tatum & Brown era, getting oh so close but yet to clear that final hurdle.

Well, Brad Stevens wasted no time at the outset of the summer in retooling the team from the one we last saw on the court a couple months ago.

Marcus Smart, see ya. Grant Williams, don't let the door hit you on the way out. Enter Kristaps Porzingis and a bunch of lengthy wing players and the makeup of the team is undeniably different than the one we've watched in recent years.

The dust is far from settled, though. Will Malcolm Brogdon be on the team come opening day? Will Brad swing another deal with all the assets he's been stockpiling?

So far, he's flipped Smart and Williams for Porzingis, Jordan Walsh - who's turning heads in Summer League action - and a bevy of picks. The C's now have 13 draft picks - six 1st rounders and seven 2nd rounders - in the next five years to be exact.

That's certainly a war chest in NBA terms. But regardless if another move is made or not, has the work that's been done so far been enough to unequivocally say the Celtics have improved this summer?