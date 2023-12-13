Poll: How are you doing with this year’s X-Mas shopping?

If you're like me and have yet to really begin your Christmas shopping responsibilities this holiday season, here's your friendly reminder - there's 12 days until the big day.

It's the dilemma many of us face at this time of the year, with precious time dwindling away and the need to cram a season's worth of shopping into just a few hectic days.

Believe me, I've been enjoying the holiday season. We've had Christmas decorations up since before Halloween and the tree has been in its stand since November. But when it comes to buying presents, oh boy am I a master procrastinator.

An article on today.yougov.com says 24% of Americans do their holiday shopping in late November/early December around the deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Another article from bankrate.com says 26% of shoppers begin in October, 37% start shopping in November and just 13% put off their shopping until the 12th month. So, it appears most are in fact more proactive than me when it comes to gift getting.

Are you done with your shopping and enjoying the "Most Wonderful Time of the Year"?