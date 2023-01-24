Poll: Pats fans – are you happy with the O’Brien re-hire?

After multiple off-seasons of speculation, Bill O'Brien is returning to Foxborough at long last. The news was made official this morning that O'Brien would turn in the crimson red for nautical blue and make the jump back to the pros to lead New England's offense.

O'Brien, of course, served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011 and was with the organization from 2007-11. The year O'Brien was calling the shots, the Pats O ranked 2nd in the NFL in yards per game (428), 2nd in passing offense (317.8 yards per game) and 3rd in points per game (32.1). Though, the QB of that team might've had something to do with that as well...

O'Brien won four AFC South division titles in six full seasons with the Houston Texans from 2014-20, though his offense never ranked top-10 in the NFL in any of those years. He then jumped on the 'Bama bandwagon, where he and Mac Jones teamed up to help lead the Crimson Tide to the 2021 CFP National Championship. Though, after back-to-back 2-loss seasons, folks are dancing in the streets of Tuscaloosa today at the news of his departure.

Admittedly, I don't really know how I feel about this hire yet. I know it's kind of the job to formulate an opinion immediately, but if I'm being honest, I kind of get both sides of the argument. It's undeniably good to have a real offensive mind back in the building leading that side of the football. But on the other side, it's just another Belichick-guy.

Was the interview process truly that? Or was it just a sham knowing the O'Brien reunion was the outcome both sides wanted?

I guess the difference here is that O'Brien was also Kraft's top choice according to multiple reports along the trail, and Robert seems to be as impatient with the way things are going as you, I and the rest of Patriots Nation.

So, what do you make of the new/old hiring?