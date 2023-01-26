Poll: Predicting conference champs, Super Bowl LVII matchup

The NFL is down to its final four as we close in on Conference Championship weekend.

Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs into the AFC title game for the 5th-straight year, aka every year he's been a starter, vs. Joe "Burrr" and the reigning conference champs.

On the other side, it's a pair of teams that have made it to the Super Bowl in the last six years, also looking to punch their ticket back to the game's biggest stage.

In the AFC clash, FiveThirtyEight gives the Chiefs a 58% chance to reclaim the Lamar Hunt Trophy at Arrowhead (no, I will not refer to it as GEHA Field), while the projection model gives Philly a 59% likelihood of advancing to Glendale, AZ.

It's the fourth time Mahomes and the Chiefs have met Burrow and the Bengals in the last 400 days. The previous three meetings all went the way of Cincy, by a score of 34-31, 27-24 in OT and 27-24, respectively. As for Burrow in those games, he's been cool as ever with 982yds/8td/1int and a 121.0 QB rating against KC.

The NFC contest will be the first professional matchup between MVP candidate Jalen Hurts and Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. Though, believe it or not, the two actually squared off in college, during Hurts' final season at Oklahoma.

Back on Nov. 9, 2019, Hurts' No. 9 ranked Sooners took on Purdy's 5-3 Iowa State squad and the outcome was a 1-point win, 42-41 for Oklahoma. In the game, Hurts accounted for 273yds/3td passing, while also rushing for 68yds/2td. Not to be outdone, Purdy posted 282yds/5td passing to go with 55yds/1td on the ground. Though, I doubt we'll see that level of scoring on Sunday...

When the dust settles Sunday evening, which two teams will be making Super Bowl preparations?