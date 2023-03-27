Poll: Red Sox 2023 Predictions, Part I – Hitters

It's opening week for Major League Baseball and your Boston Red Sox open the 2023 season Thursday at Fenway vs. the Orioles. As always, 92.9 FM The Ticket is your home for all 162 regular season contests, with coverage Thursday beginning at 1pm and first pitch scheduled for just a few minutes past 2pm.

Last week, we asked, "What's the best case scenario for the Red Sox in 2023?"

27% said "develop young talent and don't worry about MLB results." 48% thought the team's potential was to grab a wild card and win a series or two at most, while 19% said contend for a wild card but fall just short.

While expectations for this year's club certainly are not at an all-time high, it's almost Opening Day, and hope springs eternal at this time of the year!

Let's take a look at who will be doing much of the heavy lifting for this year's lineup and let us know how the 'big boppers' will do.