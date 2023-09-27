Poll: What chance do you give Pats of winning Sunday at Dallas?

In the eyes of Las Vegas, the New England Patriots are bigtime underdogs when they travel to Jerry's World on Sunday to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Caesar's Sportsbook has the Pats listed as 7-point underdogs for America's Game of the Week vs. America's Team.

Say what you want about Dallas, especially coming off a 12-point loss against a Cardinals team thought to be in active tank mode, but the Cowboys are still thought of as being among the upper echelon of NFC teams. That's trouble for the Patriots, because since TB12 left town, they haven't really beaten any top competition, save for that windstorm game in Buffalo during Mac Jones' rookie season.

For the last three years, New England has made habit of beating the teams below them in the standings while losing to virtually every team above them. Part of the reason for that is because Jones has never won a game in which the opponent scored 25+ points. With week one's 25-20 loss to Philadelphia, the 3rd year QB is now 0-12 in games where the opposition puts up 25+, which includes a 35-29 OT loss vs. Dallas in Foxborough during his rookie year.

As the Cowboys showed last week, they're certainly a beatable team if the Pats can exploit their weaknesses. What odds do you give New England of getting the job done in Week 4?