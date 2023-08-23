The NFL season begins two weeks from tomorrow night when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the upstart Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the regular season right around the corner, the 2023 New England Patriots are beginning to take shape.

We got our first glimpse of the offense's 1's the other night in Green Bay, apart from a still banged up O-Line. While the defense has so much depth at every level it's tough to tell exactly who is a 1 and who's a 2 at this point.

New England's 2023 Draft Class is already drawing some rave reviews, and could prove to be one of the team's deepest classes in years.

The team's No. 1 overall pick in Christian Gonzalez is primed to be the team's No. 1 cornerback from Day 1. Keion White, the 2nd round selection, looks like an action figure that came to life along the defensive line, with the capability to bullrush up the middle or use his speed to come off the edge. And let's not forget about 3rd round pick Marte Mapu, who was one of the early talks of camp, can play both outside linebacker and safety, and who could develop into a defensive ace for Bill Belichick.

Normally, the deeper you go into the rounds, the less defined roles become. But that's not the case with the Pats this summer. 6th Rd. WR Demario "Pop" Douglas appears to have already carved out a role in the offense, with the team treating him like a starter in the first two preseason games.

Kayshon Boutte is making a strong case for his inclusion on the 53-man roster, while guys like Sidy Sow (4th Rd.) and Atonio Mafi (5th Rd.) could be thrown into the fire due to lingering concerns along the offensive line.

Malik Cunningham is getting force fed every opportunity to make the squad, either as a QB, WR, returner, or simply, "football player," and rookie Bryce Barringer showed off a booming leg last Saturday in Green Bay, when he blasted two punts for 120 yards, including one that traveled 70 yards in the air.

Which late round selection or undrafted free agent do you expect to make the biggest impact?