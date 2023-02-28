Poll: Who is the 2nd-best player on the Red Sox?

Friend of The Drive and Red Sox beat writer for MassLive.com Chris Cotillo posed the following question yesterday on Twitter...

Think about it. It's not an easy question to answer. At one point, Chris Sale would've been a layup of an answer, but the guy hasn't pitched anything of substance in three years. A fully healthy Trevor Story would probably be the correct choice, but that's just the problem. Best case scenario, Story returns in July or August. Worst case, he doesn't play this year.

Masataka Yoshida may be great, other front offices have said Boston grossly overpaid for his services. After that, you're left with a lot of aging players on one or two year deals, as that's how Chaim Bloom has seen fit to construct this team's roster.

There are a few notable young names to consider, like Garrett Whitlock or Triston Casas, but they've got to show it for a full year first before truly getting involved in the conversation.

So, it appears it's a steep drop off after Rafael Devers, but who is the second-best member of the 2023 Boston Red Sox?