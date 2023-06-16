Poll: Who is your favorite game show host of all-time?

Pat Sajak recently announced his plans to retire at the end of the current season of Wheel of Fortune, ending his 40-year reign as the game's host.

That led to a discussion yesterday on The Drive about Sajak's place on the Mt. Rushmore of game show hosts. We concluded that 40 years as the face of one of the biggest shows in the game earns you a spot on the mountain, alongside Bob Barker (whose TV career spanned some 65 years) and the late Alex Trebek (who manned the Jeopardy podium for 37 years).

As for the fourth face on the mountain? Well, we couldn't decide, so I figured we'd open up the conversation to the public.

Whether you stayed up late or skipped school to watch, let us know who your favorite TV game show host of all-time is!