Poll: Who is your Super Bowl favorite in 2023?

From now until the middle of February, there is NFL football each and every week. Oh, how sweet that is.

The 2023 season kicks off Thursday night when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions, who believe it or not have the 9th-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

To no surprise, the two teams that met in Super Bowl 57 last February are the favorites to get back there in the Chiefs (+600) and the Eagles (+750), according to Caesar's Sportsbook.

After them, the 49ers (+900), Bills (+900) and Bengals (+1000) round out the top five contenders in the eyes of Vegas.

The Chiefs are likely the safest bet to make it back to the big game, hence why they're the favorites. They're the new Patriots in the AFC, as Patrick Mahomes has appeared in three Super Bowls and 5-straight AFC title games to open his career. They've defied the "Super Bowl hangover" trend which is so popular throughout league history, and something Philadelphia will be up against this season.

Kansas City plays first on Thursday night, will they once again be playing in the last game come Feb. '24?