Poll: Will Patriots or Jets win more games this season?

The New England Patriots head to Metlife Stadium in search of their first win of the season this Sunday.

It's a venue that has been quite kind to the Pats in recent seasons, with New England having won each of the last 14 contests vs. New York.

I have served as producer and host of The Drive for the better part of eight years. My first day on the job was January 4, 2016. Why am I telling you this seemingly irrelevant information? It's because I have never covered a Patriots loss to the Jets. The last time the Pats lost to NYJ was on December 27, 2015, a 26-20 overtime loss in the Meadowlands. So, yeah, it's been a minute.

The Patriots are circling the Jets as a winnable game on the schedule for a team in desperate need of a dub before a week four trip to Dallas.

The Jets are circling this game as a winnable one for themselves because, well, the Pats are 0-2, have yet to hold a lead at any point through the first eight quarters of football and have spent more than 100 minutes of game action trailing their opponent.

Something's gotta give.

It's easy to make a case for either team Sunday because both teams are kind of in the same boat. Solid defenses that keep them in it most weeks, but offensively challenged.

The Jets already have a 1-0 lead in terms of today's Drive Poll, but with 15 games still on the schedule, do you think the Patriots or Jets will collect more W's this year?