Poll: Will Pats eclipse Vegas projections in 2023?

The New England Patriots open training camp on Wednesday for the 2023 NFL season.

Sin City is not viewing 2023 as a particularly successful season for the Pats, though. DraftKings sportsbook currently has the Pats listed at 7.5 wins, with the under being the better payout at (-125 odds) compared to the over (+105).

New England is at +250 to make the playoffs, +800 to win the AFC East and a distant +6500 to win the Super Bowl. So, if you're feeling confident in the Pats this season, you've got a chance to make a pretty penny. If only we could do it from the comfort of our homes here in Maine...

The schedule makers were not too kind to the Pats either, which is part of the reason Vegas is viewing the team's chances so negatively.

New England has the 4th-toughest strength of schedule (based on opponent's win totals from '22). There's 10 games on the schedule vs. teams who had a winning record last year, including five games against teams coming off 12+ win seasons. Not to mention the fact the Pats will face nine teams who made the playoffs a year ago and 11 total teams with negative playoff odds entering 2023.

With all this media conjecture about Bill Belichick's ever-warming seat, can the Patriots really afford another disappointing sub-.500 season? We're still 50 days away from the first countable game, but it's never too early to get a pulse on Pats Nation.

What do you think, will the Patriots surprise this season, or play down to expectations?