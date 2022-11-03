PVC All Conference Volleyball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Coaches from the Penobscot Valley Conference have voted and made their selection for the All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!
First Team

  • Addy Boyce - MDI Player of the Year
  • Rachel Vose - Washington Academy
  • Chloe Dinsmore - Washington Academy
  • Molly Ritter - MDI
  • Isabel Cates - Washington Academy
  • DeVae Reynolds - Narraguagus

Second Team

  • Laney Oliver - Narraguagus
  • Jacey Barabe - Machias
  • Kate McPhee - Calais
  • Nevaeh Thoms - Calais
  • Autumn Peterson - Narraguagus
  • Rachel Endre - Ellsworth

Third Team

  • Kaitlyn Guptill - Machias
  • Lexi Tozier - MDI
  • Jonna Travis - Calais
  • Skyler Clayton - Ellsworth
  • Kate Taylor - Washington Academy
  • Kallan Schwinn - Washington Academy

Coach of the Year  - Holly Fraser - Narraguagus

(If there are any names misspelled please call Chris Popper at 941-1994 or email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP)

