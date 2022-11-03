PVC All Conference Volleyball Teams

The Coaches from the Penobscot Valley Conference have voted and made their selection for the All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!

First Team

Addy Boyce - MDI Player of the Year

Rachel Vose - Washington Academy

Chloe Dinsmore - Washington Academy

Molly Ritter - MDI

Isabel Cates - Washington Academy

DeVae Reynolds - Narraguagus

Second Team

Laney Oliver - Narraguagus

Jacey Barabe - Machias

Kate McPhee - Calais

Nevaeh Thoms - Calais

Autumn Peterson - Narraguagus

Rachel Endre - Ellsworth

Third Team

Kaitlyn Guptill - Machias

Lexi Tozier - MDI

Jonna Travis - Calais

Skyler Clayton - Ellsworth

Kate Taylor - Washington Academy

Kallan Schwinn - Washington Academy

Coach of the Year - Holly Fraser - Narraguagus

(If there are any names misspelled please call Chris Popper at 941-1994 or email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP)