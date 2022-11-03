PVC All Conference Volleyball Teams
The Coaches from the Penobscot Valley Conference have voted and made their selection for the All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!
First Team
- Addy Boyce - MDI Player of the Year
- Rachel Vose - Washington Academy
- Chloe Dinsmore - Washington Academy
- Molly Ritter - MDI
- Isabel Cates - Washington Academy
- DeVae Reynolds - Narraguagus
Second Team
- Laney Oliver - Narraguagus
- Jacey Barabe - Machias
- Kate McPhee - Calais
- Nevaeh Thoms - Calais
- Autumn Peterson - Narraguagus
- Rachel Endre - Ellsworth
Third Team
- Kaitlyn Guptill - Machias
- Lexi Tozier - MDI
- Jonna Travis - Calais
- Skyler Clayton - Ellsworth
- Kate Taylor - Washington Academy
- Kallan Schwinn - Washington Academy
Coach of the Year - Holly Fraser - Narraguagus
(If there are any names misspelled please call Chris Popper at 941-1994 or email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP)