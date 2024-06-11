PVC Class B All-Conference Baseball Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their All-Conference Baseball Teams on June 11th. Congratulations to all!
FIRST TEAM
- Colin Sullivan - MDI
- Brendan Mahaney - Old Town
- Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth
- Jay Haney - MDI
- Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth
- Brayden Brescia - Caribou
- Danny Fowler - Hermon
- Jackson Lizotte - Old Town
- Julian Duty - Old Town
SECOND TEAM
- Matt Pelletier - Caribou
- Max Hopkins - Hermon
- Miles Palmer - Ellsworth
- Mason Kinney - Hermon
- Jackson Barry - Ellsworth
- Preston Tripp - MDI
- Nick Jacobs - MDI
- Aiden Ouellette - John Bapst
- Preston Vose - Old Town
Dennis Kiah, Player of the Year - Colin Sullivan, MDI
Pitcher of the Year - Jay Haney, MDI
Coach of the Year - Dan Curtis, Ellsworth
