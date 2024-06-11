PVC Class B All-Conference Baseball Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their All-Conference Baseball Teams on June 11th. Congratulations to all!

FIRST TEAM

Colin Sullivan - MDI

Brendan Mahaney - Old Town

Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth

Jay Haney - MDI

Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth

Brayden Brescia - Caribou

Danny Fowler - Hermon

Jackson Lizotte - Old Town

Julian Duty - Old Town

SECOND TEAM

Matt Pelletier - Caribou

Max Hopkins - Hermon

Miles Palmer - Ellsworth

Mason Kinney - Hermon

Jackson Barry - Ellsworth

Preston Tripp - MDI

Nick Jacobs - MDI

Aiden Ouellette - John Bapst

Preston Vose - Old Town

Dennis Kiah, Player of the Year - Colin Sullivan, MDI

Pitcher of the Year - Jay Haney, MDI

Coach of the Year - Dan Curtis, Ellsworth