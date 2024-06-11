PVC Class B All-Conference Baseball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their All-Conference Baseball Teams on June 11th. Congratulations to all!

FIRST TEAM

  • Colin Sullivan - MDI
  • Brendan Mahaney - Old Town
  • Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth
  • Jay Haney - MDI
  • Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth
  • Brayden Brescia - Caribou
  • Danny Fowler - Hermon
  • Jackson Lizotte - Old Town
  • Julian Duty - Old Town

SECOND TEAM

  • Matt Pelletier - Caribou
  • Max Hopkins - Hermon
  • Miles Palmer - Ellsworth
  • Mason Kinney - Hermon
  • Jackson Barry - Ellsworth
  • Preston Tripp - MDI
  • Nick Jacobs - MDI
  • Aiden Ouellette - John Bapst
  • Preston Vose - Old Town

Dennis Kiah, Player of the Year - Colin Sullivan, MDI

Pitcher of the Year - Jay Haney, MDI

Coach of the Year - Dan Curtis, Ellsworth

