Presque Isle Wins PVC Class B Golf Title
The Presque Isle Golf Team won the PVC Class B Golf Title at Jato Highlands in Lincoln on Tuesday, September 30th.
The Top 3 teams qualified for the State Tourney. They were
- Presque Isle - 328
- Hermon - 357
- John Bapst - 357
Liam Orkins of Presque Isle was the Boy's Medalist and Player of the Year with a round of 79. Alice Korzekwa of Presque Isle was the PVC Girl's Medalist and Player of the Year with a round of 87.
Girls Individual State Championship Qualifiers included
- Alice Korzekwa - Presque Isle - 87
- Cate Brown - MDI - 96
- MacKenzie Oiler - Hermon - 98
Boys Individual State Championship Qualifiers included
- Kason Bua - Presque Isle - 88
Matt Madore from Presque Isle was the PVC Coach of the Year.
Individual Results by School��
Presque Isle
- Liam Orkins - 79
- Logan Caron - 81
- Teddy Donovan 82
- Nick Lavigne - 86
- Alice Korzekwa - 87
- Kason Bua - 88
- Jace Guidry - 91
- Wyatt O'Donnell - 92
- Patrick Collins - 92
- Lane Carmichael - 92
- Lucas Wood - 94
Hermon
- Brody Hurd - 84
- Mason Kinney - 86
- Nate Sullivan - 90
- Dylan Phair -91
- Camden Morrison - 97
- Braden Garland - 98
- Mackenzie Oiler - 98
- James Brocato - 103
- Gavin Mahar - 118
John Bapst
- Jason Sockbeson - 81
- Owen Hart - 90
- Max Jameson - 92
- Ian Boudreau - 99
- Xan Francis - 99
- Brayden Albert - 103
MDI
- Oakley Thomas - 92
- Cate Brown - 96
- Brycen Chipman - 98
- Spencer Grierson - 98
- Elias Paulsen - 103
- Landon Heniser - 111
- Benjamin Ingram - 111
- Eli MacDonnell - 122
Ellsworth
- Coleman Welch - 94
- Bryce Wood - 99
- Henry Boudreau - 102
- Brandon Blaisdell - 116
- Mason Ellington - 118
- Dominic Cook - 121
Foxcroft Academy
- Griffin Caruso - 100
- Maddox Weidman - 105
- Brody Acaro - 108
- Grant Howard - 109
- Zach Day - 127
- Colby Gilbert - 133
Old Town
- Wesley St. Louis - 106
- Colin Wilcox - 106
- Mya Betters - 112
- Will Chapman - 119
- Jack Braun - 122
- Cayden Campagna - 122
Thanks to Rick Sinclair for the information
