The Presque Isle Golf Team won the PVC Class B Golf Title at Jato Highlands in Lincoln on Tuesday, September 30th.

The Top 3 teams qualified for the State Tourney. They were

Presque Isle - 328 Hermon - 357 John Bapst - 357

Liam Orkins of Presque Isle was the Boy's Medalist and Player of the Year with a round of 79. Alice Korzekwa of Presque Isle was the PVC Girl's Medalist and Player of the Year with a round of 87.

Girls Individual State Championship Qualifiers included

Alice Korzekwa - Presque Isle - 87

Cate Brown - MDI - 96

MacKenzie Oiler - Hermon - 98

Boys Individual State Championship Qualifiers included

Kason Bua - Presque Isle - 88

Matt Madore from Presque Isle was the PVC Coach of the Year.

Individual Results by School��

Presque Isle

Liam Orkins - 79

Logan Caron - 81

Teddy Donovan 82

Nick Lavigne - 86

Alice Korzekwa - 87

Kason Bua - 88

Jace Guidry - 91

Wyatt O'Donnell - 92

Patrick Collins - 92

Lane Carmichael - 92

Lucas Wood - 94

Hermon

Brody Hurd - 84

Mason Kinney - 86

Nate Sullivan - 90

Dylan Phair -91

Camden Morrison - 97

Braden Garland - 98

Mackenzie Oiler - 98

James Brocato - 103

Gavin Mahar - 118

John Bapst

Jason Sockbeson - 81

Owen Hart - 90

Max Jameson - 92

Ian Boudreau - 99

Xan Francis - 99

Brayden Albert - 103

MDI

Oakley Thomas - 92

Cate Brown - 96

Brycen Chipman - 98

Spencer Grierson - 98

Elias Paulsen - 103

Landon Heniser - 111

Benjamin Ingram - 111

Eli MacDonnell - 122

Ellsworth

Coleman Welch - 94

Bryce Wood - 99

Henry Boudreau - 102

Brandon Blaisdell - 116

Mason Ellington - 118

Dominic Cook - 121

Foxcroft Academy

Griffin Caruso - 100

Maddox Weidman - 105

Brody Acaro - 108

Grant Howard - 109

Zach Day - 127

Colby Gilbert - 133

Old Town

Wesley St. Louis - 106

Colin Wilcox - 106

Mya Betters - 112

Will Chapman - 119

Jack Braun - 122

Cayden Campagna - 122

Thanks to Rick Sinclair for the information

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE as often as you wish until Thursday, October 2nd at 11:59 p.m.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 5 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 5th, for games/matches played September29th-October 4th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 6th and go thru Thursday, October 9th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 10th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.