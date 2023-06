PVC Class C Baseball All-Conference Teams

Here are the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference Class C All-Conference Baseball Teams for the 2023 season. Congratulations to all

First Team

Isaac Hainer - Mattanawcook Academy

Ellis Spaulding - Orono

Kayden Kimball - Dexter

Carson Prout - Washington Academy

Brian Dennison - Washington Academy

Colby Moholland - Washington Academy

Avery Jordan - Mattanawcook Academy

Benjamin Speed - Central

Ayden Maguire - Bucksport

Thadon Gentle - Houlton

Second Team

Griffin House - Mattanawcook Academy

Sal Lorio - GSA

Bo Provencher - Bucksport

Will Spratt - DExter

Jason Terrill - Bucksport

Michael Stanwood - Narraguagus

Caden Schwinn - Washington Academy

Brady Gaw - PCHS

Hayden Strout - Central

James Trott - Mattanawcook Academy

Third Team

McKade Robertson - Narraguagus

Gavyn Holyoke - Bucksport

Sal Wise - Orono

Bronson Hanning - Houlton

Carson Munson - Mattanawcook Academy

Ben Bourgoin - Dexter

Ty Cobb - PCHS

Ryan Winchester - Bucksport

Brady Pert - GSA

Parker Cates - Washington Academy

Honorable Mention

Cody Johnston - Houlton

Tristan Hicks - Washington Academy

Noah Kain - PCHS

Player of the Year - Isaac Hainer - Mattanawcook Academy

Pitcher of the Year - Ellis Spaulding - Orono

Coach of the Year - Chad Graffam - Dexter