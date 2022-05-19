Rams Shutout Broncos 8-0

The Bangor Rams shutout the Hampden Broncos 8-0 on Wednesday night, May 18th under the lights at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor

Bangor scored twice in the 1st and 5th innings and plated 4 runners in the 6th.

Wyatt Stevens tossed a complete game for Bangor, allowing just 4 hits. He struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter

Kaden Beloff was on the mound for the Broncos. He went the distance, allowing 9 hits and striking out 3 and walking 3.

Keegan Cyr, Brayden Caron and Ryan Howard were each 2-4 with a run batted in for Bangor. Colten Trisch, Luke Missbrenner and Max Clark each had a single. Bangor had 9 hits.

Kaysen Wildman had 2 of the Bronco's 4 hits. Logan Burns and Ethan Phelps each had a single.

Bangor is now 10-1 and in 1st place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings. They take on 10-1 Oxford Hills Friday night, May 20th at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. Oxford Hills is in 2nd place in the Heal Point Standings.

Hampden Academy is now 5-6. The Broncos host the Hermon Hawks Friday night, May 20th at 7 p.m.