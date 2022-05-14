River Hawks Top Witches 9-1 Saturday Afternoon [PHOTOS]

The Skowhegan River Hawks topped the Brewer Witches 9-1 on Saturday afternoon May 14th at Mansfield Stadium. Temperatures were in the low 90's.

Both teams plated 1 runner in the 1st inning, but Skowhegan put the game away, scoring 6 runs in the top of the 2nd inning.

Anderson Clifford started on the mound for the Witches, and went 2.0 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 7 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 3. Maddox Torrey came on in relief, and threw the final 5.0 innings. He allowed 4 runs, and 2 unearned runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

Jackson Quinn pitched the complete game for the River Hawks. He allowed 9 hits, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Quintcey McCray and Jackson Hight were each 2-3 for Skowhegan. McCrary drove in 2 runs. Noah McMahon, Jackson Quinn, Ben Morgan and Payson Washburn each singled.

For the Witches Ethan Norwood was 2-3. Jed Gilpatrick, Grady Vanidestine, Rowan Valley, Dustin Mitchell, Noah Tibbetts, Andrew Hodgins and Michael Desjardins each had a single for Brewer.

Skowhegain is now 4-6. The River Hawks will play in Farmington against Mt. Blue on Monday, May 16th at 4 p.m.

Brewer is now 5-4. The Witches host Bangor at Heddericg Field in Brewer on Monday night, May 16th at 7 p.m. It will be the 1st varsity game at Heddericg Field since June 9, 2018

