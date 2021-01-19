Safety & Gratitude Are Main Themes Of ’21 Winter Sports Season

High School sports are in the second week of games being played around Maine in 12-of-16 counties with a green designation from state officials.

The games have a different look and feel to them in this abbreviated 2021 winter season, with players wearing masks inside near-empty gyms and arenas, devoid of raucous fans and school bands.

But whether on the court or the ice, for a little more than half an hour of game, action a couple times a week, high school kids can regain a sense of normalcy while also having an outlet from the hardships of daily life amid COVID-19.

Chris Cameron, the head coach of the Herman Hawks girls' basketball team, joined The Drive on Tuesday to discuss the challenges of coaching and staying motivated during a season that has no gold ball in sight.

A dozen or so games is all this year has in store, yet Cameron talked about the sense of gratitude he's seen from his squad just to be able to lace 'em up and face an opposing team after so much time spent in practices and drills, while the prospect of a "regular season" was anything but certain.

In a season that will no doubt serve as a lesson for coaches and players alike, Cameron said he has noticed a leap in the maturity of his players regarding matters on the court and off.

You can hear the full interview below -