Saturday’s Gold Ball Games Are All Scrapped – On to Plan C

This has been a nightmare scenario for the teams, fans, athletic directors, parents and members of the Maine Principal's Association. The decision has come down that all Gold Ball Games scheduled for Saturday, March 4th in Augusta and Bangor have been postponed because of the snow.

Here is the Revised Schedule for Next Week! The Good News is that there's no snow forecast for Monday and Tuesday!

The Class D Games will now take place on Monday, March 6th in Bangor. The Girls Game between Seacoast Christian and Southern Aroostook will take place at 6:05 p.m. followed by the Boys Game between Forest Hills and Southern Aroostook at 7:45 p.m.

The Class B Games with the Ellsworth Girls and Orono Boys will now take place Tuesday, March 7th at the Portland Expo! The Ellsworth Girls play at 6:05 p.m. and the Orono Boys will play at 7:45 p.m.

The Class C Games will take place Tuesday March 7th in Bangor with the Girls game between Old Orchard Beach and Dexter taking place at 6:05 p.m. and the Boys game between Dirigo and Calais taking place at 7:45 p.m

Tickets purchased previously for a previous day or location will be honored on the new day and new location

