Last Friday night at the Cross Center in Bangor the first two gold balls were handed out since February 2020.

Up first was the Girls Class B title contest between Hermon and Oceanside. Two schools familiar with one another on the gridiron this time squared off on the hardwood with a state championship on the line.

Hermon raced out to a 17-5 first half lead but it was Oceanside who came out victorious as the Mariners fought back for a 31-28 W.

Oceanside was led by freshman Bailey Breen, who finished with 12 points. The Hawks controlled Breen for much of the first three quarters before the freshman, who was the tallest player on the court, made her presence felt when the Mariners needed it most.

Senior Maddie Lebel scored a game-high 13 points in the losing effort for the Hawks. For Hermon, it's the second-straight state championship game defeat, as the Hawks dropped the 2020 Class B title game to Wells in overtime.

That game set the table for a thrilling Class B boys contest between Yarmouth and undefeated Ellsworth, who entered the evening 22-0.

The Eagles were in command for the majority of regulation and led by 10 points with less than three minutes remaining. But unfortunately for Ellsworth, all that did was set the stage for an epic comeback by Yarmouth.

Steve Walsh hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining to even the score at 44 all, before his squad outscored Ellsworth 15-8 in the overtime period to deny the Eagles their perfect season.

Peter Psyhogeos led all scorers with 27 points for the Class B champs, while Matt Waeldner added 16.

Sophomore Chance Mercier led the way for Ellsworth with 17, while Hunter Curtis had 15 in the final game of his standout high school career.