Speedway 95 – June 3 Results

Despite the threat of rain, Speedway 95 was able to have a night of racing on Saturday, June 3rd, before rain finally moved in and halted the night! Here are the results.

Donny Blanchard of Glenburn made it 2 for 3 at Speedway 95 Saturday night as he won his second feature in as many weeks at the 1/3 mile Hermon oval. Blanchard started the 20 lap feature on the outside pole and quickly moved ahead of pole sitter Dean Smart of Milford as the pair raced down the backstretch. Blanchard held the lead to the checkers, but had to stay on the throttle as John Curtis Jr. of Hermon, in his first run of the season, stayed about two car lengths behind Blanchard, just waiting for an opportunity to strike. That opportunity never came, as Blanchard ran on a rail for the entire event. Curtis finished in the second spot, with Smart finishing third. Fourth went to Matthew Bourgoine of Stetson in his first run of the year in a Late Model. D.C. Alexander of Carmel rounded out the top five.

Tom Harnish of Hermon took the lead on lap 2 of the 20 lap Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners feature when he passed second place finisher Horace Crawford of Troy who led only the first lap. Last week’s winner, Delaney Dunn of Otis finished third in the caution free event, with Seth Woodard of Plymouth and David Boulier of Bucksport rounding out the top five.

Isaac Rollins of Hudson made his season debut in the Sport-Fours and showed he was a force to be reckoned with as he led the feature for the entire 20 laps, holding off perennial winner Zach Audet of Norridgewock for the entire distance. Audet challenged Rollins all the way, but finished second when the checkers fell. Jason Morse of Hermon, last year’s co-champion was third under the flag, with pole sitter Robert Mushero of W. Enfield finishing fourth. Aaron Perkins of Cambridge, a first year Rookie in the division, finished fifth.

The much talked about 35 lap Street Stock that was scheduled to pay at least $1500 to the winner was halted after 9 laps due to the weather finally winning the evening. Jeff Alley of Machias was in the lead when the caution fell for cars spinning on the wet surface. The race is now scheduled for July 1 and will be restarted in it’s entirety with no laps complete. That night will also feature the speedway’s annual fireworks show. The first green flag falls at 7:00 p.m.

Speedway 95 racers will take next week-end off when the Monster Trucks take over the speedway for shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday the 9th and 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday the 10th. Racing will continue at the speedway on June 17 at 7:00 p.m.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 77 Donny Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

3. 24 Dean Smart. Milford

4. 38 Matthew Bourgoine, Stetson

5. 30 D.C. Alexander, Carmel

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGED RUNNERS:

1. 84H Tom Harnish, Hermon

2. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

3. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

4. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

5. 33 David Boulier, Bucksport

SPORT-FOUR:

1. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson

2. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

3. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

4. 99 Robert Mushero, W. Enfield

5. 37 Aaron Perkins, Cambridge