Here are the results from Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday night, July 26th as 4 classes raced under the lights.

Dysart's Late Models - 30 Laps

John Curtis - Hermon (Started 1st) DC Alexander - Carmel Donny Blanchard - Farmington Bryson Parritt - Steuben James Doucette - Skowhegan Matt Lee - Benton DJ Moody - Winterport

Street Stocks

Scott Modery - Hermon (Started 6th) Garrett Hayman - Milford Jordan Pearson - Thorndike Isaac Rollins - Hudson Donald Alexander Talon Blanchard - Glenburn Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4 - 25 Laps

Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 6th) Craig Robbins - Montville Darius Miranda - Orono Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort Erik Worster - Hampden Jim Dixon - Clinton Trey Brown - Winterport

CageRunners - 50 Laps

Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 9th) Nick Bickford - Etna Horace Crawford - Troy Jeff Burditt - Otis David Boulier - Bucksport Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft Miranda McCue - Knox JR Ogden - Hancock Julie Ridley - Old Town Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon Casey Bellows - Fairfield

Racing resumes on Wednesday night, July 30th, with the green flag dropping at 7 pm. 4 classes are scheduled to race, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.

