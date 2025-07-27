Speedway 95 – July 26 Results
Here are the results from Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday night, July 26th as 4 classes raced under the lights.
Dysart's Late Models - 30 Laps
- John Curtis - Hermon (Started 1st)
- DC Alexander - Carmel
- Donny Blanchard - Farmington
- Bryson Parritt - Steuben
- James Doucette - Skowhegan
- Matt Lee - Benton
- DJ Moody - Winterport
Street Stocks
- Scott Modery - Hermon (Started 6th)
- Garrett Hayman - Milford
- Jordan Pearson - Thorndike
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson
- Donald Alexander
- Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
- Michael Overlock - Franklin
Sport 4 - 25 Laps
- Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 6th)
- Craig Robbins - Montville
- Darius Miranda - Orono
- Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort
- Erik Worster - Hampden
- Jim Dixon - Clinton
- Trey Brown - Winterport
CageRunners - 50 Laps
- Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 9th)
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Horace Crawford - Troy
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
- Miranda McCue - Knox
- JR Ogden - Hancock
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
- Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
- Casey Bellows - Fairfield
Racing resumes on Wednesday night, July 30th, with the green flag dropping at 7 pm. 4 classes are scheduled to race, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.
