Speedway 95 &#8211; July 26 Results

Speedway 95 – July 26 Results

Here are the results from Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday night, July 26th as 4 classes raced under the lights.

Dysart's Late Models - 30 Laps

  1. John Curtis - Hermon (Started 1st)
  2. DC Alexander - Carmel
  3. Donny Blanchard - Farmington
  4. Bryson Parritt - Steuben
  5. James Doucette - Skowhegan
  6. Matt Lee - Benton
  7. DJ Moody - Winterport

Street Stocks

  1. Scott Modery - Hermon (Started 6th)
  2. Garrett Hayman - Milford
  3. Jordan Pearson - Thorndike
  4. Isaac Rollins - Hudson
  5. Donald Alexander
  6. Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
  7. Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4 - 25 Laps

  1. Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 6th)
  2. Craig Robbins - Montville
  3. Darius Miranda - Orono
  4. Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort
  5. Erik Worster - Hampden
  6. Jim Dixon - Clinton
  7. Trey Brown - Winterport

CageRunners - 50 Laps

  1. Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 9th)
  2. Nick Bickford - Etna
  3. Horace Crawford - Troy
  4. Jeff Burditt - Otis
  5. David Boulier - Bucksport
  6. Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
  7. Miranda McCue - Knox
  8. JR Ogden - Hancock
  9. Julie Ridley - Old Town
  10. Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
  11. Casey Bellows - Fairfield

Racing resumes on Wednesday night, July 30th, with the green flag dropping at 7 pm. 4 classes are scheduled to race, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.

