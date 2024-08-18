Speedway 95 – Saturday August 17 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday night, August 17th.

In the Dysart’s Late Models, former champion John Curtis Jr. of Hermon got his 1st win of the season, 3 weeks after his 1st visit of the year. Starting on the pole by virtue of his qualifying race win, Curtis had to hold off multi 2024 feature winner Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn to post his 1st win of the season. Blanchard was right behind Curtis for the entire 30 lap distance, but was unable to lake the pass for the win. Blanchard finished 2nd in the caution free event, with Rookie Ben Nile of New Vineyard close enough behind to be a threat but finishing 3rd. 4th went to Bob Merchant of Holden, making his 1st appearance of the season, with Roger Richards of Bradford finishing 5th.

Last year’s Casella Waste Systems Street Stock champion Cole Robinson of Palmyra found victory lane for the1st time this season after several weeks of mechanical frustrations were finally cured. Robinson started on the pole and led the race through 3 caution periods until Jordan Pearson of Thorndike, who had been dogging Robinson hard throughout the entire race, took the lead from him on lap 28 of the 30 lap event. Robinson took the lead back on lap 29 and led lap 30 to the checkers. Pearson finished 2nd with last week’s winner Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort a close 3rd. Ryan Robinson of Clinton was 4th, with Doug Day of Glenburn in 5th.

Horace Crawford of Troy led the first 8 laps of the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners feature until Donny Silva of Hudson came from his 13th place starting spot to take the lead and hold it to the finish. Derek Smith of Bangor started 12th in the 18 car field and made it to 2nd, with Crawford finishing 3rd. Nick Bickford of Etna fell from a 2nd place start to finish 4th, with Scott Bonney of Carmel rounding out the top five..

Jason Morse of Hermon passed early leader Darius Miranda of Orono on the 5th lap of the 25 lap feature and held it until he was forced off the track while attempting to pass an overlapped car on lap 22. Roy Hathorn of Brownville took the lead on the lap 23 restart, but Morse recovered and passed Hathorn on lap 24 and led the last lap to the checkers. Morse finished 2nd in his 1st appearance of the season, with Miranda finishing 3rd. Andrew McTague of Frankfort was 4th, and Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont took the 5th spot.

Saturday night racing at Speedway 95 will take a break on August 24, and resume on Saturday, August 31. On Wednesday, August 17, the Varney Buick-GMC-Mazda Wacky Wednesday program will come to a close with it’s final races of the season. The only points race really in doubt is in the Stars of Tomorrow where Austin Beale of Hampden leads Carson Bellows of Winslow by only 1 point.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 12 John Curtis Jr., Hermon

2. 77 Donny Blanchard, Glenburn

3. 72 Ben Nile, New Vineyard

4. 9 Bob Merchant, Holden

5. 0 Roger Richards, Bradford

CASELLA WASTE SYSTENS STREET STOCKS:

1. 8 Cole Robinson, Palmyra

2. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike

3. 51 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort

4. 2 Ryan Robinson. Clinton

5. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT-FOURS:

1. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

2. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

3. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

4. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

5. 23 Lewis Batchelder,, Dixmont

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 00S Donny Silva, Hudson

2. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

3. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

4. 12 Nick Bickford, Etna

5. 69 Scott Bonney, Carmel