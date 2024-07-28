Speedway 95 Saturday July 27 [RESULTS]

All 4 divisions racing at Speedway 95 Saturday night had a first time winner taking the traditional victory lap and receiving the accolades in Victory Lane. A night of close racing and no caution flags kept the fans entertained all evening.

In the Dysart’s Late Models, Andy Saunders of Ellsworth picked up the win in his 1st appearance of the season at the Hermon oval. Saunders was at the Speedway last Saturday watching the Granite State Pro Stocks race when he was offered the opportunity to drive a Late Model starting the next week. Saunders accepted the offer and was strong from the get-go, winning both the qualifier and the feature. Season points leader and multi feature winner this year, Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn, followed Saunders for the entire 30 lap distance, but was unable to mount a serious challenge to Saunders and had to settle for a 2nd place finish. John Curtis Jr. of Hermon, also making his 1st appearance of the season finished in the 3rd spot, fighting off a race long challenge from Ben Nile of New Vineyard, also racing at the Speedway for the 1st time this season, who finished 4th. James Doucette of Skowhegan was 5th.

Isaac Rollins of Hudson picked up his 1st checkered flag of the season in the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks feature, leading from the green to the checkers in the 30 lap event. After winning the 10 lap qualifier earlier in the program, Garett Hayman of Milford started 4th in the feature but quickly placed his Ford in the 2nd spot, keeping Rollins’ mirror full but unable to get underneath him to challenge for the lead. Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort was on Hayman’s bumper for most of the race but was unable to take the 2nd spot away from him. Seger finished 3rd, with Jordan Pearson of Thorndike finishing 4th, ahead of James Goodman of Carmel, who finished 5th.

The Casella Recycling Sport-Fours saw former division champion Jason Morse of Hermon pick up his 1st win of 2024 after inheriting the lead on lap 13 when early leader Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont slowed and eventually headed to the pit. Another former champion in the division, Andrew McTague of Frankfort challenged Morse for the final 5 laps, but was unable to unseat him from the top spot. McTague finished 2nd with two-time winner Darius Miranda of Orono a close 3rd. Henry Stratton of Palmyra was a distant 4th, with Batchelder credited with a 5th place finish. Miranda won the 10 lap qualifier earlier in the evening.

Coca-Cola Company Cage Runner action saw Eric Worster of Hampden fighting off a hard challenge from Derek Smith of Bangor to take his 1st win of the season. Smith finished 2nd, but also had to fend off 3rd place finisher Wayne Fox of Caribou, who finished third, right on Smith’s bumper. Casey Bellows of Fairfield and Nick Bickford of Etna rounded out the top five. Bellows and Fox won the division’s qualifiers.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 2 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth

2. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

3. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

4. 72 Ben Nile, New Vineyard

5. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS STREET STOCKS:

1. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson

2. 21 Garett Hayman, Milford

3. 51 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort

4. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike

5. 77 James Goodman. Carmel

CASAELLA RECYCLING SPPORT-FOUORS:

1. Jason Morse, Hermon

2. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

3. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

4. 49 Henry Stratton, Palmyra

5. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 11 Eric Worster, Hampden

2. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

3. 00F Wayne Fox, Caribou

4. 9 Casey Bellows. Fairfield

5. 12 Nick Bickford, Etna