Sumner Baseball Beats Machias 6-5

The Machias Bulldogs outhit the Sumner Tigers 13-12 but the Sumner Tigers beat Machias 6-5 in East Sullivan on Monday, April 22nd.

Cole Faulkingham pitched a complete game for the Tigers. He allowed 13 hits but just 5 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Denver Fergerson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing 10 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 1. Nick Hennessey pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 1.

Ian Gatcomb had 2 hits including a double. Logan Crowley, Gavin Hunt and Braydon Hayward each had 2 singles. Bryson Parritt and Connor Eastman each had a double. Faulkingham and Dawson Hunt each had a single for the Tigers.

Lucas Robicheau, Mickey Fitz, Blake Bridges, Joshua Dudley and Alex McCluire each had 2 singles for the Bulldogs. Nick Hennessey, Tyler Alley, and Braydon Barker each singled.

Sumner is now 1-2

Machias is now 1-1. They will play host to Woodland on Wednesday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

