Swayman Will Win Walter Brown Award

Jim Connelly of US College Hockey Online joined The Morning Line Monday to discuss the cancellation of the college hockey season, what it means for players moving forward and what it means for their professional careers.

And Connelly is a voter for the Walter Brown Award which names the best American-born college hockey player in New England and he let us know that award will go to UMaine's Jeremy Swayman, and he will be the first UMaine Black Bear to ever win the award.

Listen back to our full conversation with Connelly here.