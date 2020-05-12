The CFL Is On Hold Which Impacts A Former Maine Black Bear

Sherrod Baltimore plays for the Ottawa Redblacks and he joined The Morning Line Tuesday.

The discussion covered what is going on with the league in this coronavirus pandemic and how it impacts Baltimore and his ability to prepare and stay in shape for the upcoming season.

The 27 year old defensive back discussed how he is classified in the league in terms of having international players on the roster and Baltimore gave his opinion on what is most important as the COVID-19 virus has shut down leagues around the world.

Sherrod also talked about how sports has impacted his life.

