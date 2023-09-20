The “New” Alfond Arena at UMaine
There's a lot to be excited about with the 2023-24 UMaine Men's and Women's Hockey Teams!
Not only will the teams be improved on the ice, but off-ice the University of Maine has spent lots of money with improvements to make the game-day experience better for fans!
Start with the new video board over center ice!
You'll have a fantastic view of the action on ice from anywhere in the Alfond on the video board that is HUGE! 4-sided, you won't miss a play from any seat in the Alfond!
One of the criticisms of attending games at The Alfond was that you couldn't understand what the public address announcer was saying, especially if you were sitting in the lower bowl, near the ice.
But now there are speakers everywhere! We should be able to hear everything!
And now there are new scoreboards above the goals on both sides of the hockey rink.
And a brand new ribbon scoreboard that wraps around from near end from one side to the other.
The team was hard at work Wednesday afternoon getting ready for the season.
The Women's Hockey Team will host the University of New Brunswick, Saturday, September 23rd at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
The Men's Hockey Team invites you to watch practice and then Skate with the Bears on Sunday, September 24th. Doors to the Alfond open at 10:30 a.m. This year's team will be officially introduced beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a brief practice. Following the event, fans will be invited down to the ice to 'Skate with the Bears' and have the chance to meet and get autographs!