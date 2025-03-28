The Ticket & Ticket TV’s All-Maine girls basketball team

By Ernie Clark,

First Team -

Madelynn Deprey: Sr. 5-10, G, Caribou,

Averaged 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.7 assists per game this season, capped off by 29 points and 16 rebounds in Caribou’s dramatic 49-48 overtime victory over Biddeford in the Class B state final. A second-team All-Maine choice in 2024, Deprey was named Big East Conference player of the year for the third straight winter as well as Maine’s Miss Basketball and MaxPreps Player of the year after propelling the Vikings to a 21-1 record. Deprey plans to play next winter at Southern New New Hampshire University.

Ella Pelletier: Sr. 5-11, G, Oxford Hills,

A repeat first-team choice, Pelletier averaged 23.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3-1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in leading Oxford Hills to a 17-3 record and its ninth straight trip to the Class AA North final. A Miss Basketball finalist, Pelletier also was named Maine’s Gatorade player of the year as well as Class AA North player and defensive player of the year. The leading career scorer - boy or girl - in Oxford Hills history with 1,396 points has committed to continue playing basketball at Stonehill.

Maddie Provost: Jr. 5-8, G, Lawrence,

Provost has been one of the state’s most prolific scorers in helping the Bulldogs compile a 57-6 record during her first three years of high school competition. A first-team All-Maine choice for the second straight season this winter as well as a repeat All-KVAC Class A first team selection, she averaged 20.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.0 blocked shot per contest while making 57 3-pointers during the top-ranked Bulldogs’ 19-1 campaign that concluded in the Class A North semifinals.

Kylie Lamson: Jr. 5-7, G, Cheverus,

Lamson made the most of her first season at Cheverus after transferring from Thornton Academy in Saco, averaging a team-best 21.9 points per game along with 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 steals per contest in helping the Stags capture the Class AA North championship. Lamson was named to the All-Class AA North first team for her regular-season efforts, then was crowned the outstanding player in the regional tournament after scoring a team-high 16 points in the Stags’ 41-37 title-game victory over Oxford Hills.

Abby Morrill: Sr. 5-8, F, Cony,

Morrill, who earned All-Maine honorable mention status a year ago, was named the KVAC Class A North player of the year this winter after leading the Rams to a 16-4 record and a trip to the regional semifinals. Morrill also was selected as a Miss Basketball semifinalist after averaging 19.2 points, 6.0 rebounds. 3.8 assists and 3.4 steals per contest and shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Morrill is set to attend Colby College in the fall.

Second Team -

Claire Gaetani: Sr. 5-6, G, John Bapst,

Gaetani emerged as a prolific scorer in leading John Bapst to its first Class B North semifinal appearance since 2018. The first-team Big East Conference all-star and two-time Big East player of the week averaged 18.9 points, 2.8 assists and 4.3 steals per contest during the regular season, then averaged 27.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.3 steals over three postseason games as the Crusaders advanced through the preliminary round before upsetting No. 2 Old Town in the quarters behind 35 points from Gaetani, who’s will play basketball at Bates College next season.

Lexi Morin: Sr. 5-9, G/F, Brunswick,

Morin has been at the forefront of Brunswick’s basketball fortunes throughout her four years with the Dragons and this past winter averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 77.1 percent from the free-throw line as the Dragons reached the Class A South semifinals before being ousted by eventual state champion Mount Ararat of Topsham. Morin, a Miss Basketball semifinalist, plans to continue her athletic career at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Julianna Allen: Jr. 6-1, F, Mount Ararat,

Allen was a solid player for Mount Ararat during the regular season, averaging 11.2 points and 1.8 blocked shots per game to earn All-KVAC honors as the Eagles finished 16-2 and earned the No. 1 seed in Class A South. But she picked up her game considerably at tournament time, leading Mt. Ararat to its first Class A state championship. Allen was named most outstanding player/sportsman during the regional tournament, then dominated the state final with 17 points and 12 boards in a 53-41 win over Hampden Academy that secured the Eagles their first state championship.

Kytana Williamson: Sr. 5-7, G, Medomak Valley,

A dynamic point guard, Williamson averaged 20.0 points and 4.4 steals per contest en route to being named a Miss Basketball semifinalist and the KVAC Class B player of the year. Williamson’s effort propelled the Waldoboro-based Panthers to a 14-6 record and a berth in the Class B South semifinals. The 1,000-point career scorer is set to continue her basketball career at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Sarah Theriault: Sr. 5-9, G/F, Marshwood,

Theriault played point forward for the South Berwick-based Hawks, leading her team to a 17-3 record and a berth in the Class A South semifinals. Named the SMAA A/B girls player of the year as well as the Seacoast player of the year, the third-year all-conference first-team honoree averaged a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists per contest.

Third Team -

Avery Clark: Jr. 5-9, G, Bangor,

Clark’s versatility proved pivotal as Bangor advanced to the Class AA North semifinals for the sixth consecutive year. She was among the divisional leaders in scoring (15.1 mpg), rebounds (7.3 rpg), steals (3.1 spg) and assists 2.5 (apg) for the stingy Rams, who yielded an average of just 40.55 points per game throughout the regular season and tournament. Clark was named to the All-Class AA North first team.

Izzy Morelli: Sr. 5-9, F, Gray-New Gloucester,

The three-time All-Western Maine Conference first-team standout led the Patriots to the Class A South championship game this past winter, averaging 16.6 points 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest during the regular season and 13.0 points in three tournament games. Morelli also was a Miss Basketball semifinalist.

Addison Cyr: Jr. 6-1, C, Mattanawcook Academy,

Cyr’s post play, midrange game and defense helped Mattanawcook reach the Class C North championship game, as she averaged 22.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game during the regular season en route to being named the PVC Class C player of the year. She then nearly matched those averages in postseason Cyr also became just the second MA girls player to reach 1,000 career points.

Aubrianna Hoose: Sr. 5-4, G, Oceanside,

An honorable mention All-Maine selection a year ago, Hoose took on an even greater leadership role this season with the transfer of classmate and 2024 All-Maine first-teamer Bailey Breen to Montverde Academy in Florida. Hoose became a Miss Basketball semifinalist by averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals per contest, and she also shot 48.3 percent on 3-pointers in earning All-KVAC Class B first-team honors and leading the Mariners back to the Class B South final.

Annie Whitmore: So. 5-8, G, South Portland,

Whitmore’s two-way play at point guard sparked a youthful but balanced South Portland team to its the Class AA state championship 1986. She led the Red Riots to the No. 1 seed in the final Class AA South Heal points with a division-best 4.5 assists per game to go with 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, then was named named outstanding player/sportsman of the Class AA South tournament. Whitmore also was selected to the All-Class AA South first team as well as to the conference’s all-defensive team.

Honorable Mention -

Mary Allen (Central), Ellie Austin (Penobscot Valley), Morgan Fichthorn (Cony), Allie Flagg (Brewer), Emerson Flaker (Scarborough), Maddie Grimaldi (Spruce Mountain), Maren Maxon (Wells), Rylee Moulton (Penobscot Valley), Destiny Peter (South Portland), Cali Pomerleau (Mount Ararat), Julia Reed (Gorham), Lexi Tozier (MDI), Emma Travis (South Portland).

Coach of the Year -

Kayla Brown, Caribou,

The eighth-year head coach of the Vikings led her team to the program’s first state championship since 1983 in Class A, sparked by a defense that yielded just 34.2 points per game and allowed more than 50 points just twice. The Vikings capped off their 21-1 campaign with a dramatic 49-48 victory over Biddeford in the Class B state final as freshman Quinn Corrigan made two game-winning free throws with 0.4 seconds left in overtime.