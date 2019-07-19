Theriault Teams Struggles, Start 36th At Loudon

Maine racer Austin Theriault's first day in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car was one to forget. No practice time on the track and a next to last pole position in qualifying.

Theriault is making his debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in the Bangor Savings Bank #52 car owned by Rick Ware Racing.

The team lost a good deal of practice time when NASCAR made the team change some suspension parts under the car. And then when Theriault did get out on the track, a couple of crashes by other cars halted the prractice session.

So his first full lap came when it was time to qualify for the pole. Theriault ran a 123,366mph speed, second slowest in the 37-car field.

That means he starts Sunday's Cup race in 36th position.

Brad Keselowski grabbed the pole position with a speed of 136.384mph.