This Week In The Big East – Opening Weekend Recap

It was a successful return to the court for Big East boys and girls squads in the first weekend of the 2021-22 season.

- Big East conference girls were 3-1 vs KVAC last weekend, while the Big East boys were 4-0.

- Trey Brown led Hermon with 30 points in their season opener at Waterville. This was Hermon's first time on the floor this winter. COVID knocked them out of all of their preseason games.

- Hunter Curtis recorded a 20-20 game for Ellsworth vs Mt. View. Curtis had 23 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

- Curtis' backcourt mate Chance Mercier also had a nice stat line for the Eagles. Mercier had 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

- The Bucksport Girls and Boys picked up wins over Belfast. This was Bucksport's first game back in Class B in quite a few years. The Boys were led by Senior Ty Giberson's double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Giberson was also 10-10 from the foul line.

- The Foxcroft Boys won their season opener for the first time in 6 years. The Ponies defeated Houlton on Friday night 63-51. Filip Brkic and Caden Crocker combined for 40 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, and 8 steals for the Ponies in their win.

- In conference play, the Old Town Girls and the MDI girls each picked up wins. On the Boys side, Old Town, John Bapst, and Foxcroft all started with the season with conference wins.

- The Big East Conference champion is determined by Conference record. That is how standings will be kept all season.

- Games to see this week for the girls. On 12/14 MDI at Ellsworth, 12/15 WA travels to the Cross Center for the first high school games there in almost two years. This is a varsity doubleheader. The other good early-season match-up this week on the girls' side is a 12/15 game Old Town at Hermon. Old Town won the PVC B Championship last year and Hermon is the defending regional champion from 2020.

- Games to see this week for the boys:

- On 12/14 Houlton will travel to Caribou for a Class B match-up in the county.

- On 12/15 MDI at Ellsworth. Throw out the records this is always a great battle.

- Also on 12/15 Orono will travel to Hermon for what could prove to be a pivotal game in the conference early in the season.

*Information provided by Hermon High School Athletic Director, Rick Sinclair.

On Tuesday, Old Town Coyotes' girls head coach Heather Richards joined The Drive to discuss the opening games of the season and the excitement shared by her program, and teams across the conference, to get back in action.