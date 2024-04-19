Thursday April 18th’s Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores

Thursday, April 18th was a relatively light day schedule-wise for High School Baseball and Softball Scores throughout the State of Maine.

Here are the scores reported.

Baseball

Brewer 12 Oxford Hills 2

Mt Ararat 7 Mt. Blue 4

Softball

Berwick Academy 7 Kennebunk 2

Kennebunk 17 Gorham 4

Massabesic 10 Deering 1

North Yarmouth Academy 12 Gray-New Gloucester 2

Oxford Hills 9 Brewer 5

Scarborough 17 Noble 0

Thornton Academy 16 Westbrook 0

Valley 10 Richmond 9

Windham 11 Bonny Eagle 0

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.