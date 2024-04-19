Thursday April 18th’s Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores
Thursday, April 18th was a relatively light day schedule-wise for High School Baseball and Softball Scores throughout the State of Maine.
Here are the scores reported.
Baseball
- Brewer 12 Oxford Hills 2
- Mt Ararat 7 Mt. Blue 4
Softball
- Berwick Academy 7 Kennebunk 2
- Kennebunk 17 Gorham 4
- Massabesic 10 Deering 1
- North Yarmouth Academy 12 Gray-New Gloucester 2
- Oxford Hills 9 Brewer 5
- Scarborough 17 Noble 0
- Thornton Academy 16 Westbrook 0
- Valley 10 Richmond 9
- Windham 11 Bonny Eagle 0
The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.
