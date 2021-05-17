The spring sports season is a little different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the fields, on the courts and on the track.

Below are this week's nominees (in no particular order) You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 20. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

Izabelle Trefts (Contributed photo)

Izabelle Trefts, Old Town Coyotes

Trefts, a senior, bested her own Class B state record time by 3.5 seconds by racewalking 7:22.58 in a May 15 meet in Caribou. She finished more than a minute ahead of her nearest competitor.

Jaida Case, Machias Bulldogs

Case, a sophomore, had 30 strikeouts in 3 games in the week of May 8. In a 20-7 victory over Narraguagus, Case compiled 2 singles, a double, a triple, 5 stolen bases and 7 RBI.

Ian Renwick Sr., GSA Eagles

Renwick won both the 100 Meter (11.55) and 200 M (23.28) in a May 15 meet at MDI High School.

Callan Eason, MDI Trojans

Eason, a sophomore, placed first in both the 200 M (27.63) and 400 M (1:01.62) in a May 15 meet at MDI High School.

Maxx Smith, Bangor Rams

Smith, a senior, placed first in both the shot put (45-08.00) and discus (129-08) in a May 15 meet at Hampden Academy.

Beck Deeny, Ellsworth Eagles

Deeny, a senior, swept the long jump (18-03.50) and triple jump (40-04.75) in a May 15 meet at Hampden Academy.

Ben Allen, Hampden Academy Broncos

Allen, a senior, placed first in both the 100 M (12.38) and 200M (25.00) in a May 15 meet at Hampden Academy.

Anna Connor, Bangor Rams

Connor, a sophomore, placed first in both the 100 M (12.60) and 400 M (59.81) in a May 15 meet at Hampden Academy.

Kaelyn Parks, Central Red Devils

In a walk-off win, Parks faced 26 batters and struck out 18 of them. She struck out the first nine batters of the game and didn't give up any walks. She only allowed two hits during the 7-inning game. She also helped her cause with a leadoff double in the game. Parks now has 89 strikeouts on the season through eight games.

Addie Boyce, MDI Trojans

Boyce pitched a complete game and held Old Town to just 1 hit, while striking out seven and walking one in a varsity softball game on May 15. She also helped her own cause going 2-for-4 and driving in three runs.

Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth Eagles

Curtis threw a no-hitter against Hermon in Ellsworth's 9-1 victory on May 8. Only two Hawks reached base all afternoon, 1 via a walk in the 1st inning, and then 1 via an error in the 6th inning. Curtis faced only 23 batters, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Jed Gilpatrick, Brewer Witches

Gilpatrick, a sophomore, threw a no-hitter against Nokomis in Brewer's 7-0 win. He struck out 9, walked 2 and needed just 83 pitches in his first career start as a pitcher.

Chester Turner, Old Town Coyotes

Turner placed first in the 100 M Dash (11.51) and the long jump (19-11.00) at a May 15 meet in Caribou.

Eliza McPhee, Old Town Coyotes

McPhee finished first in both the long jump (14-09.00) and the triple jump (31-04.50) at a May 15 meet in Caribou.

